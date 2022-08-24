DGAP-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022

Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022

Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html














Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
