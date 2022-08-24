DGAP-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die ad pepper media International N.V. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.08.2022

Ort: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nürnberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com





 
