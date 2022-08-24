DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG deutsch

2022. augusztus 24., szerda, 11:01















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








24.08.2022 / 10:59




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Rutger
Nachname(n): Wijburg

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
25.325 EUR 39886.88 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
25.325 EUR 39886.88 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

23.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















24.08.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.infineon.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77619  24.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427087&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum