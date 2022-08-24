





USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022



Address:

