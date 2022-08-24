DGAP-AFR: Qiagen N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die QIAGEN N.V. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2022-IFRS-Half-Year-Report.pdf














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Niederlande
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
