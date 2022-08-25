DGAP-AFR: FCR Immobilien AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die FCR Immobilien AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2022/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: FCR Immobilien AG

Kirchplatz 1

82049 Pullach im Isartal

Deutschland
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1427667  24.08.2022 CET/CEST



