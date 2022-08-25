DGAP-AFR: ALBIS Leasing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 25., csütörtök, 15:51







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ALBIS Leasing AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ALBIS Leasing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








25.08.2022 / 15:51 CET/CEST



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ALBIS Leasing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022

Address: https://www.albis-leasing.de/investoren/finanzdaten














25.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ALBIS Leasing AG

Ifflandstraße 4

22087 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.albis-leasing.de


Die ALBIS Leasing Gruppe ist seit über 30 Jahren erfolgreich am Leasingmarkt tätig. Der in Hamburg ansässige Konzern ist banken- und herstellerunabhängig und unterstützt deutschlandweit Kleinunternehmer und Mittelständler bei den Finanzierungen ihrer Geschäftsvorhaben. Etwa 130 Mitarbeiter, darunter über 50 spezialisierte Vertriebsmitarbeiter, beraten und betreuen Unternehmen verschiedener Branchen zu Leasing, Mietkauf, E-Commerce-Lösungen und Rahmenverträgen. Im Laufe der Jahre hat ALBIS zu zahlreichen Neuerungen in der Leasingbranche beigetragen, u.a. mit dem ausgezeichneten ALBIS Leasing Portal zur digitalen Abwicklung von Leasinggeschäften. Innovationskraft, Nachhaltigkeit und Kundennähe gehören zu den Leitwerten der ALBIS Leasing Gruppe. Nicht umsonst zählt das Unternehmen zu den TOP-Leasinggesellschaften in Deutschland.



 
End of News DGAP News Service




1428553  25.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428553&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum