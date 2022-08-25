



Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of €0.40 per share

















Luxembourg, 25 August 2022 – The shareholders of Novem Group S.A. approved all agenda items at today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) by a large majority.

The Group will therefore pay a dividend of €0.40 per share for the financial year 2021/22. At around €17.2 million, this corresponds to a distribution of 39.1% of net profit. Novem thus already exceeds the target payout ratio of 35% in its first year as a listed company.

In total, 92.3% of the voting share capital was represented at the AGM. The voting results are available on the Investor Relations website under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around €615 million in FY 2021/22.

