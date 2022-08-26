





Fabasoft AG – figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance

















26.08.2022 / 07:29 CET/CEST









Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on



26 August 2022 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2022/2023



(01/04/2022-30/06/2022):



Sales revenue: EUR 15.0 million (EUR 13.6 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)



EBITDA: EUR 3.3 million (EUR 3.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)



EBIT: EUR 1.7 million (EUR 2.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)



Cash flows from operating activities: EUR -0.8 million (EUR 0.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)



Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 34.4 million as of 30 June 2022 (EUR 37.0 million as of 30 June 2021)





Please access the report via the following links:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2022_2023.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2022_2023.pdf







Fabasoft is an European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft’s software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).







Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)



Linz, 26 August 2022



Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager



E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com , Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0





























