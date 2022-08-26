DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG – figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
Please access the report via the following links:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2022_2023.pdf
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2022_2023.pdf
Fabasoft is an European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft’s software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
Linz, 26 August 2022
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162 609
|E-mail:
|ir@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1428691
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1428691 26.08.2022 CET/CEST
