DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG – die ersten drei Monate des Geschäftsjahres 2022/2023 im Überblick

2022. augusztus 26., péntek, 07:29







DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG


/ Schlagwort(e): Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilung






Fabasoft AG – die ersten drei Monate des Geschäftsjahres 2022/2023 im Überblick








26.08.2022 / 07:29 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) veröffentlichte am 26. August 2022 die Konzern-Zahlen für die ersten drei Monate des Geschäftsjahres 2022/2023 (01.04.2022-30.06.2022):



  • Umsatzerlöse: EUR 15,0 Mio. (EUR 13,6 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)

  • EBITDA: EUR 3,3 Mio. (EUR 3,9 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)

  • EBIT: EUR 1,7 Mio. (EUR 2,4 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)

  • Cash Flow aus betrieblicher Tätigkeit: EUR -0,8 Mio. (EUR 0,5 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)

  • Bestand der liquiden Mittel: EUR 34,4 Mio. zum 30. Juni 2022 (EUR 37,0 Mio. zum 30. Juni 2021)

 



Der vollständige Bericht ist unter folgenden Links abrufbar:



Deutsch: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2022_2023.pdf



Englisch: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2022_2023.pdf



 



Fabasoft ist ein europäischer Softwarehersteller und Cloud-Dienstleister. Die Softwareprodukte und Cloud-Dienste von Fabasoft sorgen für das einheitliche Erfassen, Ordnen, sichere Aufbewahren und kontextsensitive Finden aller digitalen Geschäftsunterlagen sowie für medienneutrales Multi-Channel-Publishing digitaler Inhalte (www.fabasoft.com).



 



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)



Linz, 26. August 2022



Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager



E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telefon: +43 732 60 61 62 0
















26.08.2022 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Österreich
Telefon: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1428691





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1428691  26.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428691&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum