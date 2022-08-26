





DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG





/ Schlagwort(e): Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilung













Fabasoft AG – die ersten drei Monate des Geschäftsjahres 2022/2023 im Überblick

















26.08.2022 / 07:29 CET/CEST









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Die Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) veröffentlichte am 26. August 2022 die Konzern-Zahlen für die ersten drei Monate des Geschäftsjahres 2022/2023 (01.04.2022-30.06.2022):



Umsatzerlöse: EUR 15,0 Mio. (EUR 13,6 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)



EBITDA: EUR 3,3 Mio. (EUR 3,9 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)



EBIT: EUR 1,7 Mio. (EUR 2,4 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)



Cash Flow aus betrieblicher Tätigkeit: EUR -0,8 Mio. (EUR 0,5 Mio. in den ersten drei Monaten des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022)



Bestand der liquiden Mittel: EUR 34,4 Mio. zum 30. Juni 2022 (EUR 37,0 Mio. zum 30. Juni 2021)





Der vollständige Bericht ist unter folgenden Links abrufbar:



Deutsch: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2022_2023.pdf



Englisch: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2022_2023.pdf







Fabasoft ist ein europäischer Softwarehersteller und Cloud-Dienstleister. Die Softwareprodukte und Cloud-Dienste von Fabasoft sorgen für das einheitliche Erfassen, Ordnen, sichere Aufbewahren und kontextsensitive Finden aller digitalen Geschäftsunterlagen sowie für medienneutrales Multi-Channel-Publishing digitaler Inhalte (www.fabasoft.com).







Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)



Linz, 26. August 2022



Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager



E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com , Telefon: +43 732 60 61 62 0





























26.08.2022 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



