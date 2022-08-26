DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Delivery Hero SE







Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








26.08.2022 / 11:38 CET/CEST



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Delivery Hero SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Oranienburger Straße 70
PLZ: 10117
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

19.08.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,31 % 1,70 % 5,003225373049 % 261575944
letzte Mitteilung 3,31 % 1,65 % 4,96 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 8648542 0,00 % 3,31 %
Summe 8648542 3,31 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG




















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Equity Call Option vom 16.09.2022 bis 16.12.2022 jederzeit 636600 0,24 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements jederzeit jederzeit 2999658 1,15 %
    Summe 3636258 1,39 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
















































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Retail Structured Product vom 04.08.2070 bis 12.08.2072 jederzeit Bar 2316 0,00 %
Equity Swap vom 21.11.2022 bis 25.03.2026 jederzeit Bar 32208 0,01 %
Compound Option vom 12.12.2022 bis 14.04.2025 jederzeit Bar 32583 0,01 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 15.12.2023 jederzeit Bar 510 0,00 %
Equity Put Option vom 16.12.2022 bis 20.12.2024 jederzeit Physisch 300200 0,11 %
Convertible Bond vom 23.01.2024 bis 10.03.2029 jederzeit Physisch 434617 0,17 %
      Summe 802434 0,31 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Mitteilung wurde durch den Erwerb von Kundenwertpapieren ausgelöst, an denen Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ein Nutzungsrecht hat. 


Datum

25.08.2022















26.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1429055  26.08.2022 CET/CEST



