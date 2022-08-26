Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Share buyback – 6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 August 2022 until and including 25 August 2022, a number of 135,228 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date





Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price (€)

17.08.2022

21,856

236.0674

18.08.2022

22,030

236.1233

19.08.2022

35,221

232.6082

22.08.2022

38,196

231.3377

23.08.2022

14,276

231.8210

24.08.2022

3,613

232.9868

25.08.2022

36

235.8972



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 25 August 2022 amounts to 1,086,372 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 26 August 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management