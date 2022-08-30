DGAP-AFR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Accentro Real Estate AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Accentro Real Estate AG

Kantstr. 44/45

10625 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.accentro.ag





 
