Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022

Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022

Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report














Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG

Kantstr. 44/45

10625 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag





 
