Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 33rd Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – August 30, 2022 – In the period from August 22, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022 a number of 812,537 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)

08/22/2022

525,000

41.4709

08/23/2022

1,000

41.8392

08/24/2022

159,811

41.4998

08/25/2022

1,000

41.9145

08/26/2022

125,726

41.0507



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022 amounts to a number of 21,750,909 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

