SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 4th interim notification

Walldorf, August 30, 2022

In the time period from August 22, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022, a number of 1,528,927 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.





The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares

Daily weighted average price (€)

Aggregated volume (€)*

2022-08-22

267,228

89.48

23,911,051.57

2022-08-23

220,000

88.56

19,483,578.62

2022-08-24

232,871

87.69

20,421,117.01

2022-08-25

399,828

87.67

35,051,543.35

2022-08-26

409,000

86.56

35,405,014.65

Total

1,528,927

87.99

134,272,305.21







* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 26, 2022 amounts to 3,072,437 shares.





SAP SE

The Executive Board