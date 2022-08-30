





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 22.08.2022 through 26.08.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:































United States

Germany (XETRA)

Total





Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)





22.08.2022

84.264

295,7171

50.000

297,1705

134.264





23.08.2022

50.000

293,7816

48.091

295,4348

98.091





24.08.2022

50.000

293,3871

33.029

295,6916

83.029





25.08.2022

30.000

294,9683

40.000

295,8680

70.000





26.08.2022

110.000

288,0669

40.000

294,0456

150.000





1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

























Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL:https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)





Woking, United Kingdom, 30.08.2022





Linde plc























































