

DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Schlagwort(e): Dividende





alstria office REIT-AG: Vorstand erhöht den Vorschlag zur Ausschüttung einer weiteren Dividende auf EUR 750 Millionen





30.08.2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Hamburg, 30. August 2022 – Heute hat der Vorstand der alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (Aktien), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) beschlossen, den Vorschlag an die für den 31. August 2022 einberufene außerordentliche Hauptversammlung zur Ausschüttung einer weiteren Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 auf EUR 750 Millionen zu erhöhen (von EUR 550 Millionen).







Die Entscheidung wurde getroffen, da das Unternehmen zwei weitere Finanzierungsvereinbarungen über insgesamt bis zu EUR 223 Millionen unterzeichnete, welche eine Ausschüttung weiterer EUR 200 Millionen erlaubt.







Die Ausschüttung der weiteren Dividende ist Teil der am 8. April 2022 veröffentlichten Planung der Gesellschaft, Fremdmittel in Form von unbesicherten oder besicherten Finanzierungsinstrumenten in Höhe von voraussichtlich bis zu EUR 850 Millionen aufzunehmen, um insgesamt ca. EUR 1 Milliarde an die Aktionäre zurückzugeben.















Kontakt:



alstria office REIT-AG



Ralf Dibbern



Head of IR & PR



Steinstrasse 7



20095 Hamburg



T +49 40 22 63 41-329



F +49 40 22 63 41-229



rdibbern@alstria.de

Kontakt:alstria office REIT-AGRalf DibbernHead of IR & PRSteinstrasse 720095 HamburgT +49 40 22 63 41-329F +49 40 22 63 41-229rdibbern@alstria.de













30.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



