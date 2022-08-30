DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Management board further increases the special dividend proposal to EUR 750 million

2022. augusztus 30., kedd, 15:40





DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Dividend


alstria office REIT-AG: Management board further increases the special dividend proposal to EUR 750 million


30-Aug-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Hamburg, August 30, 2022 – Today, the management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) decided to increase its dividend proposal for its August 31st, 2022, Extraordinary General Meeting again to now EUR 750 million (up from EUR 550 million as published on August 8, 2022).

 

The decision was made as the company signed two further financing agreements in the overall amount of up to EUR 223 million allowing for the extra EUR 200 million to be distributed. 

 

The special dividend payment is part of a plan announced by the company on April 8, 2022, to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million through secured or unsecured instruments in order to return approximately EUR 1 billion of capital to its shareholders.  

 

 


Contact:

alstria office REIT-AG

Ralf Dibbern

Head of IR & PR

Steinstrasse 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany

T +49 40 22 63 41-329

F +49 40 22 63 41-229

rdibbern@alstria.de







30-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1431485





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1431485  30-Aug-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431485&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum