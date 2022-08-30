

Hamburg, August 30, 2022 – Today, the management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) decided to increase its dividend proposal for its August 31st, 2022, Extraordinary General Meeting again to now EUR 750 million (up from EUR 550 million as published on August 8, 2022).







The decision was made as the company signed two further financing agreements in the overall amount of up to EUR 223 million allowing for the extra EUR 200 million to be distributed.







The special dividend payment is part of a plan announced by the company on April 8, 2022, to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million through secured or unsecured instruments in order to return approximately EUR 1 billion of capital to its shareholders.







Contact:



alstria office REIT-AG



Ralf Dibbern



Head of IR & PR



Steinstrasse 7



20095 Hamburg



Germany



T +49 40 22 63 41-329



F +49 40 22 63 41-229



rdibbern@alstria.de

