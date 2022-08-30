





30.08.2022 / 18:35 CET/CEST







1. Details of issuer



Linde plc



Forge, 43 Church Street West



GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey



United Kingdom





2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

25 Aug 2022



4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

10.01 %

552,012,862

Previous publication

5.01 %

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

55,279,439



10.01 %

%



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



























