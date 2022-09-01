DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 31., szerda, 10:07







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








31.08.2022 / 10:07 CET/CEST



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022

Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/de/investor-relations/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022

Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/














31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1432163  31.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432163&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum