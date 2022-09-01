





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















31.08.2022 / 10:07 CET/CEST







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022



Address:

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 07, 2022Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/de/investor-relations/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 07, 2022Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/



























31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



