Hiermit gibt die Dermapharm Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.09.2022

Ort: https://ir.dermapharm.de/de/investor-relations/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.09.2022

Ort: https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Deutschland
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
