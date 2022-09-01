





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Street:

Kaiserstraße 16

Postal code:

60311

City:

Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

25 Aug 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

1.87 %

1.02 %

2.89 %

1252357634

Previous notification

1.96 %

3.36 %

5.32 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000CBK1001

0

23448984

0 %

1.87 %

Total

23448984

1.87 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Call Option

From 16.09.2022 to 16.06.2023

at any time

3875500

0.31 %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

7835355

0.63 %





Total

11710855

0.94 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Retail Structured Product

13.10.2071

at any time

Cash

348

0 %

Equity Swap

24.06.2024

at any time

Cash

17242

0 %

Compound Option

25.08.2026

at any time

Cash

2791

0 %

Equity Put Option

16.12.2022

at any time

Physical

1061500

0.08 %







Total

1081881

0.09 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

Prime Dealer Services Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

ETCM Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

E*TRADE Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

30 Aug 2022



