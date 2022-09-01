DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: Sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme

exceet Group SCA: Sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme


Grevenmacher, 31. August 2022 – exceet Group SCA ("exceet") today signed an agreement with Kontron AIS GmbH, a subsidiary of Kontron AG, for the sale of its portfolio company Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme ("Lucom"). Lucom is a full service provider of smart IoT and M2M devices, software and safety products. The transaction is not subject to any conditions and is expected to complete on 1 September 2022. The agreed sales price is EUR 5 million and increases the cash and cash equivalents less transaction costs of the exceet Group to around EUR 117 million.



 



Since announcement of the sale process at the end of June 2021, exceet has reported Lucom as "discontinued operation" in accordance with the IFRS accounting standards.



 



With the sale of Lucom, the exceet Group has sold its last remaining operating business and is currently focusing on reinvesting the available liquid funds.



 



Further information:



 



Hendrik von Gregory



Email: investor.relations@exceet.com



exceet Group SCA



17, rue de Flaxweiler



L-6776 Grevenmacher



Luxemburg



Telefone +352 28 38 47 20



 



ISIN:  LU0472835155 



WKN:  A0YF5P



Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)



 



About exceet



exceet is a listed holding company pursuing an opportunistic investment approach without a defined investment strategy. The investment focus is on seizing attractive risk / reward profiles without restrictions regarding the asset class, structure or duration of such investments.










Language: English
