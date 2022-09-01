DGAP-PVR: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAP SE







SAP SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG








31.08.2022 / 22:29 CET/CEST



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n

mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

 

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

25.08.2022 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 5,014 % 1.228.504.232
Letzte Veröffentlichung 3,067 % /

5. Einzelheiten









absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)
61.593.092
5,014 % %















