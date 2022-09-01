





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE















SAP SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

















31.08.2022 / 22:29 CET/CEST







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares







1. Details of issuer



SAP SE



Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16



69190 Walldorf



Germany





2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

25 Aug 2022



4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

5.014 %

1,228,504,232

Previous publication

3.067 %

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

61,593,092



5.014 %

%



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



























31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



