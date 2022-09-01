DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2022. augusztus 31., szerda, 23:12







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








31.08.2022 / 23:12 CET/CEST



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520

44236 Hudson, OH

United States

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 08/31/2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

95,718,535















31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520

44236 Hudson, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1432819  31.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432819&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum