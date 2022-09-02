DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year
2022. szeptember 01., csütörtök, 17:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bremen, September 1, 2022 – MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:
Reasons for the increased revenues are the positive business development with the customer Hologic both in the license and in the maintenance business and, in addition, the development services with various medical technology companies have also developed very positively.
Contact:
Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 224 95 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 224 95 999
|E-mail:
|ir@mevis.de
|Internet:
|http://www.mevis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBFE4
|WKN:
|A0LBFE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1433695
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1433695 01-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
