The Supervisory Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG has appointed Jörg Lohr as a new



member of the Executive Board. Lohr, previously Managing Director of Compleo Charging



Software GmbH, will assume the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer with immediate



effect. He will be responsible for hardware and software development, product management,



sales and marketing. Lohr has extensive experience in the field of electromobility from various



executive positions. In addition, Compleo Charging Solutions AG announces that Mr. Checrallah



Kachouh will leave with immediate effect the company at his own request as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer.







