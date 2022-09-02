



Stabilus SE completes relocation of its registered office to Germany

















CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE completes relocation of its registered office to Germany

Luxembourg/Koblenz, September 2, 2022 – With today’s entry in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Frankfurt am Main, Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world’s leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, has legally completed the relocation of its registered office from Luxembourg to Germany. The new Articles of Association adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on August 11, 2022 thus also enter into force.

With the effectiveness of the relocation of the registered office, the dematerialized shares of Stabilus SE are converted into bearer shares. The shares will continue to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will soon be listed under the German securities identification number (WKN) STAB1L and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000STAB1L8. With the registration in Germany and today’s publication according to § 5 WpHG, Germany is the Home Member State of Stabilus SE. Therewith the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) will apply to the Company and its shareholders, which, among other things, stipulates 3% of the voting rights as the lowest threshold for notifications of voting rights (previously: 5% of the voting rights under the Luxembourg Transparency Law).

The Management Board of Stabilus SE, now registered in Germany, comprises Dr. Michael Büchsner, Stefan Bauerreis and Mark Wilhems, the Supervisory Board includes Dr. Stephan Kessel, Dr. Joachim Rauhut, Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs, Dr. Dirk Linzmeier, and Inka Koljonen.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: “The completed relocation of the registered office will lead to a reduction in complexity and efficiency gains. We are pleased that both the Group headquarters and the stock exchange listing of Stabilus SE are now in Germany.”

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world"s leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.