



DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE





/ Home Member State













Stabilus SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















02.09.2022 / 07:15 CET/CEST







Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















Stabilus SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is its Home Member State.















02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

