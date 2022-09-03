





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















02.09.2022 / 11:41 CET/CEST









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Ordinary A Shares

ISIN: MT0000580101, Symbol:M8G







b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.95 EUR





7846.80 EUR



1.96 EUR





10807.44 EUR



1.97 EUR





9601.78 EUR



1.99 EUR





1170.12 EUR



1.98 EUR





19800.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.9690 EUR





49226.1400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

01/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MIC:

XETR



