DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch

2022. szeptember 02., péntek, 11:44















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








02.09.2022 / 11:41 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Remco
Nachname(n): Westermann
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
Beschreibung: Ordinary A Shares
ISIN: MT0000580101, Symbol:M8G


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



























Preis(e) Volumen
1.95 EUR 7846.80 EUR
1.96 EUR 10807.44 EUR
1.97 EUR 9601.78 EUR
1.99 EUR 1170.12 EUR
1.98 EUR 19800.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.9690 EUR 49226.1400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

01.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurter Börse
MIC: XETR















02.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77817  02.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1434131&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum