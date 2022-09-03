





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Remco

Nachname(n):

Westermann

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

Beschreibung:

Ordinary A Shares

ISIN: MT0000580101, Symbol:M8G







b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.95 EUR





7846.80 EUR



1.96 EUR





10807.44 EUR



1.97 EUR





9601.78 EUR



1.99 EUR





1170.12 EUR



1.98 EUR





19800.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.9690 EUR





49226.1400 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

01.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Frankfurter Börse

MIC:

XETR



