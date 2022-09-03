DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

02.09.2022 / 16:45 CET/CEST



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Delivery Hero SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Oranienburger Straße 70
PLZ: 10117
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

30.08.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,89 % 3,89 % 4,79 % 261575944
letzte Mitteilung 1,60 % 3,45 % 5,05 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 2340042 0,00 % 0,89 %
Summe 2340042 0,89 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG




















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 135000 0,05 %
Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 312927 0,12 %
    Summe 447927 0,17 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG










































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held 23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029 23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029 Physisch 2929032 1,12 %
Convertible bonds 23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029 23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029 Physisch 2378228 0,91 %
Cash-settled Futures 16/06/2022 – 15/12/2022 16/06/2022 – 15/12/2022 Bar 17500 0,01 %
Cash-settled Call Options 16/09/2022 – 02/01/2099 16/09/2022 – 02/01/2099 Bar 182597 0,07 %
Equity Swap 02/09/2022 – 01/08/2029 02/09/2022 – 01/08/2029 Bar 4229515 1,62 %
      Summe 9736872 3,72 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

02.09.2022















02.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1434553  02.09.2022 CET/CEST



