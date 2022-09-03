





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Delivery Hero SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Oranienburger Straße 70

PLZ:

10117

Ort:

Berlin

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

30.08.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,89 %

3,89 %

4,79 %

261575944

letzte Mitteilung

1,60 %

3,45 %

5,05 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43

0

2340042

0,00 %

0,89 %

Summe

2340042

0,89 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Right to recall shares lent out

n/a

n/a

135000

0,05 %

Internal right to recall shares lent out

n/a

n/a

312927

0,12 %





Summe

447927

0,17 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held

23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029

23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029

Physisch

2929032

1,12 %

Convertible bonds

23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029

23/01/2024 – 10/03/2029

Physisch

2378228

0,91 %

Cash-settled Futures

16/06/2022 – 15/12/2022

16/06/2022 – 15/12/2022

Bar

17500

0,01 %

Cash-settled Call Options

16/09/2022 – 02/01/2099

16/09/2022 – 02/01/2099

Bar

182597

0,07 %

Equity Swap

02/09/2022 – 01/08/2029

02/09/2022 – 01/08/2029

Bar

4229515

1,62 %







Summe

9736872

3,72 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

02.09.2022



