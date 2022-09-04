

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are dealing with a possible announcement of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG





03-Sep-2022





The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are dealing with a possible announcement of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG



On 24 February 2022, Volkswagen AG had announced that it would examine the feasibility of a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. Based on the results of this review, it is intended that the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG will in their meetings on 5 September 2022 deal, among other things, with the question whether a potential IPO of preferred shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG at the end of September/beginning of October 2022 should be pursued. In addition, a decision is also to be taken on Volkswagen’s approval of the sale of 25% and one share of the ordinary shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG to Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The implementation of a possible initial public offering of the preferred shares and the sale of the ordinary shares is subject to the approval of the Board of Management as well as the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. A final decision has not yet been taken.







