05.09.2022









ENCAVIS has been promoted to the STOXX Europe 600





Hamburg, September 5, 2022 – The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock symbol: ECV), which is listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, has been promoted to the STOXX Europe 600.

“We are very pleased that we, as an independent power producer (IPP) with our continuously growing portfolio of wind and solar parks in Europe, have now been included in the group of the 600 largest European companies”, welcomes Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the promotion to the European index league and adds: “This strengthens the group of renewable energy companies in the STOXX 600.”

This index change primarily affects exchange-traded funds that replicate stock indices in real terms (especially physically replicating ETFs), because these funds have to rebalance and reweight their stocks according to the new weighting, which can lead to an increased trading volume of the respective stocks.

The index adjustments of the STOXX Europe 600 will be implemented at the beginning of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022.





About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.3 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.





Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com





