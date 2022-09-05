DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)
2022. szeptember 05., hétfő, 08:55
Investor News, 09/05/2022
Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)
Schönefeld, September 05, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces the achievement of the second monthly sales record in a row.
In August 2022, sales of EUR 51.7 million were achieved (+127%) compared to the same month last year. After the highest monthly turnover in the company"s history in July 2022 with EUR 56.2 million, the second highest monthly turnover in the company"s history was achieved in August. The positive influence of the weak Euro compared to the USD is now promoting the positive business development for the fifth month in a row.
About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.
In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer"s supply chain.
Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.
The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.
Additional features:
File: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UniDevice AG
|Mittelstrasse 7
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 63415600
|E-mail:
|info@unidevice.de
|Internet:
|www.unidevice.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QLU3
|WKN:
|A11QLU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1434807
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1434807 05.09.2022 CET/CEST
