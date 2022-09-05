



Cardea Group acquires Trinkler & Partners and continues on its growth path

Thomas Trinkler assumes position of Country Head and CEO of Switzerland for the implementation of the further expansion strategy



AuM increase by around 250 million US dollars



05 September 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Capital Group continues to grow significantly and strengthens its personnel in the important growth regions.

Cardea Europe AG, through its subsidiary Cardea Finance GmbH, has acquired 100 percent of Trinkler & Partners, a Zurich based wealth management and advisory firm focused on servicing ultra-high net worth individuals with tailor made investment solutions, strategic and tactical asset allocation, M&A advisory and family office services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thomas Trinkler, the principal of Trinkler & Partners (“TP”), will remain with the firm in an expanded role within the Cardea Group, assuming the position of Country Head and CEO of Switzerland. The resulting network is the basis for further dynamic growth in Switzerland, and the broader European region. Prior to founding TP, Thomas built extensive leadership experience at BSI AG, UBS Group, Schröder, Münchmeyer, Hengst & Co. and the Swiss Bank Cooperation.

Jordan Waring, Chairman and Group CEO of Cardea Corporate Holdings, Inc. said “We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Thomas and his team as well as the addition of Trinkler & Partners to the Cardea family. We believe strongly in Cardea’s ability to be a valuable and differentiated wealth management solution for investors in Switzerland, and the addition of Thomas’s group enables us to jump start our ambitious growth plans for the region.”

Cardea plans to expand its presence in Switzerland by a combination of strategic acquisitions of small to mid-size wealth management firms in parallel with the hiring of individual wealth advisors and their teams.

Thomas Trinkler, principal of Trinkler and Partners, said: "I am very pleased that we are looking to the future together with Cardea. Together we are the ideal partners to successfully shape the future in an ever changing market environment. The resulting synergies not only strengthen our group, they will particularly benefit our clients."

About Cardea





Cardea is a global asset management and wealth advisory firm with offices in Atlanta, London, Zurich, Milan, and Frankfurt, with total Assets under Management of USD 4.5 billion. Through its subsidiaries, Cardea Capital Group, Cardea Capital Advisors, both SEC registered investment advisors and Cardea Europe, it offers asset management, institutional advisory and turnkey asset management solutions to financial advisors, independent asset managers, family offices and private investors.

