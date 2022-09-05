DGAP-Adhoc: R-LOGITECH mandates market sounding for potential new bond issue

R-LOGITECH mandates market sounding for potential new bond issue


Monaco, September 5, 2022 – The Board of Directors of R-LOGITECH S.A.M. have today mandated investment banking advisors in order to conduct a market sounding regarding the potential placement of a new 5-year Euro denominated bond.

For further information:

Patrick Handley, Tom Pigott
Brunswick

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959


Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 (0) 89 8896906 25

linh.chung@better-orange.de


Frédéric Platini
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

investorrelations@r-logitech.com










Language: English
Company: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

7, rue du Gabian

98000 Monaco

Monaco
Phone: +377 97 98 67 71
E-mail: investorrelations@r-logitech.com
Internet: www.r-logitech.com
ISIN: DE000A19WVN8
WKN: A19WVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1435071





 
