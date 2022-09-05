DGAP-Ad-hoc: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





R-LOGITECH mandates market sounding for potential new bond issue





05-Sep-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







R-LOGITECH mandates market sounding for potential new bond issue





Monaco, September 5, 2022 – The Board of Directors of R-LOGITECH S.A.M. have today mandated investment banking advisors in order to conduct a market sounding regarding the potential placement of a new 5-year Euro denominated bond.



For further information:



Patrick Handley, Tom Pigott

Brunswick



+44 (0) 20 7404 5959





Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 (0) 89 8896906 25



linh.chung@better-orange.de





Frédéric Platini

R-LOGITECH S.A.M.



investorrelations@r-logitech.com







