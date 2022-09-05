DGAP-Adhoc: R-LOGITECH beauftragt Durchführung einer Marktsondierung für potentielle Emission einer neuen Anleihe

05.09.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Monaco, 5. September 2022 – Der Vorstand der R-LOGITECH S.A.M. hat heute Investmentbanking-Berater beauftragt, eine Marktsondierung hinsichtlich der möglichen Platzierung einer neuen 5-jährigen Euro-Anleihe durchzuführen.

Für weitere Information:

Patrick Handley, Tom Pigott
Brunswick

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959


Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 (0) 89 8896906 25

linh.chung@better-orange.de


Frédéric Platini
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

investorrelations@r-logitech.com










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

7, rue du Gabian

98000 Monaco

Monaco
Telefon: +377 97 98 67 71
E-Mail: investorrelations@r-logitech.com
Internet: www.r-logitech.com
ISIN: DE000A19WVN8
WKN: A19WVN
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1435071





 
