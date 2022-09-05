Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 26th Interim Report / Correction

In the period from July 4, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 a number of 268,620 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)

07/04/2022

39,018

41.2655

07/05/2022

215,000

40.3227

07/06/2022

5,000

39.8328

07/07/2022

4,958

40.9860

07/08/2022

4,644

42.2229



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 amounts to a number of 19,548,563 shares.

The information published in the subsequent weeks in Interim Reports 27 to 33 on the total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of the share buyback program since January 11, 2022 must be corrected accordingly as follows:

Period

Interim Report (number)

Total volume



(number of shares)

01/11 – 07/15/2022

27

20,080,700

01/11 – 07/22/2022

28

20,280,652

01/11 – 07/29/2022

29

20,285,652

01/11 – 08/05/2022

30

20,290,652

01/11 – 08/12/2022

31

20,375,970

01/11 – 08/19/2022

32

20,928,770

01/11 – 08/26/2022

33

21,741,307



The transactions in a detailed form and the corrected Interim Reports with the above mentioned information on the total volume are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact



Dr. Stefanie Wettberg



BASF Investor Relations



+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com