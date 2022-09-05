Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

5 September 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 29 August 2022 until and including 2 September 2022, a number of 1,805,092 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

29 Aug 2022

488,383

36.2498

17,703,786.07

30 Aug 2022

403,500

36.9697

14,917,273.95

31 Aug 2022

83,322

36.6253

3,051,693.25

01 Sep 2022

445,338

35.7734

15,931,254.41

02 Sep 2022

384,549

35.9711

13,832,650.53





Total

1,805,092

36.2511

65,436,658.21



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 2 Sep 2022 amounts to 17,342,341 shares.

