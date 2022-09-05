DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG


/ Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission






Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








05.09.2022 / 10:31 CET/CEST



Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
5. September 2022



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland



WKN: 555200



ISIN: DE0005552004



 



Im Zeitraum vom 29. August 2022 bis einschließlich 2. September 2022 wurden insgesamt  1.805.092 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG auf XETRA erworben.



Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:














































Datum zurückgekaufte Aktien (Stück) Durchschnittspreis (€) Kurswert Gesamt (€)
29.08.2022 488.383 36,2498 17.703.786,07
30.08.2022 403.500 36,9697 14.917.273,95
31.08.2022 83.322 36,6253 3.051.693,25
01.09.2022 445.338 35,7734 15.931.254,41
02.09.2022 384.549 35,9711 13.832.650,53
 

Gesamt		 1.805.092 36,2511 65.436.658,21
           
                 

Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).



Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom

08. April 2022 bis einschließlich 2. September 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 17.342.341 Stück.



Kontakt:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Diese Mitteilung stellt, unabhängig von der Jurisdiktion, weder ganz oder teilweise ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren dar.



 


















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
