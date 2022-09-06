





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















05.09.2022 / 14:33 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Oscar

Last name(s):

de Bok



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Post AG





b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005552004





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 2,321 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan).



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.9432 EUR





83424.2200 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

35.9432 EUR





83424.2200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

02/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



