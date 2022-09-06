DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: John
Nachname(n): Pearson

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG


b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005552004


b) Art des Geschäfts


Verkauf von 2.419 Aktien zur Begleichung von Steuer- und Abgabenverbindlichkeiten im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm (Performance Share Plan).
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
35.9432 EUR 86946.6500 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35.9432 EUR 86946.6500 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















