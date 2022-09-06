DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/IPO


Porsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO


05-Sep-2022 / 22:56 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Based on discussions between Porsche Automobil Holding SE (“Porsche SE“) and VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT regarding the possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche AG“) in connection with the IPO of Porsche AG, the executive board of Porsche SE resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to further pursue the transaction and to enter into the next phase of preparation.



Potential next steps, especially the execution of the agreements required for the possible transaction (acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares and IPO) and thus the acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG as well as the implementation of the IPO of Porsche AG are subject to general market developments, further assessments and board resolutions.




