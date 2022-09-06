DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO
2022. szeptember 05., hétfő, 22:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/IPO
Based on discussions between Porsche Automobil Holding SE (“Porsche SE“) and VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT regarding the possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche AG“) in connection with the IPO of Porsche AG, the executive board of Porsche SE resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to further pursue the transaction and to enter into the next phase of preparation.
Potential next steps, especially the execution of the agreements required for the possible transaction (acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares and IPO) and thus the acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG as well as the implementation of the IPO of Porsche AG are subject to general market developments, further assessments and board resolutions.
Contact:
Frank Gaube
General Manager Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11046
frank.gaube@porsche-se.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 911-11046
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 911-11819
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
|Internet:
|www.porsche-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000PAH0038
|WKN:
|PAH003
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1435217
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1435217 05-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
