DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch

2022. szeptember 06., kedd, 16:32















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.09.2022 / 16:30 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Sebastian
Nachname(n): Hirsch

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
24.14 EUR 19746.52 EUR
23.98 EUR 3836.80 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
24.11 EUR 23583.32 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















06.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Deutschland
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77905  06.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436741&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum