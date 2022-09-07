DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Bond





Siemens Energy AG (the “Company”) announces the successful placement of subordinated mandatory convertible notes with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 960 million (the “Notes”). The Notes will be convertible into newly issued or existing registered no-par value shares of the Company (the “Shares”). Pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) of the Company’s shareholders to subscribe for the Notes were excluded.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes to partially finance the voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. announced by the Company on 21 May 2022. As part of the voluntary cash tender offer, the Company has communicated its commitment to retain a solid investment grade rating and its intention to partly finance the acquisition through the issuance of equity capital instruments. The issuance of the Notes represents a component of these previously announced equity capital measures.

The Notes will have a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and will be issued by Siemens Energy Finance B.V. (the “Issuer”) at 100% of their principal amount and will benefit from a subordinated guarantee of the Company. At maturity on 14 September 2025, outstanding Notes will be mandatorily converted into Shares. The terms and conditions of the Notes also provide for customary conversion rights of the noteholders and the Issuer prior to maturity.

The Notes will have a coupon of 5.625 per cent per annum. The minimum conversion price has been initially set to EUR 13.22, being the placement price per Share determined in the Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares (as defined below). The maximum conversion price has been initially set to EUR 15.5335, representing a maximum conversion premium of 17.5 per cent above the minimum conversion price.

Settlement of the Notes is expected to take place on or around 14 September 2022.

The Company intends to arrange for the Notes to be included to trading on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the near future.

As part of the transaction, the Company will be subject to a lock-up of 90 days, subject to customary exemptions and waiver by certain of the syndicate banks.

Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares by Financial Institutions

The syndicate banks concurrently with the placement of the Notes, conducted a simultaneous placement of existing Shares (the “Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares”) on behalf of buyers of the Notes wishing to sell such Shares in short sales to hedge the market risk of an investment in the Notes, at a placement price determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Concurrent Offering of Existing Shares.

