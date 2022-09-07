DGAP-DD: GK Software SE english

2022. szeptember 07., szerda, 09:02















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








07.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Herbert
Last name(s): Zinn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GK Software SE


b) LEI

5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007571424


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
121.486 EUR 121486.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
121.486 EUR 121486.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA















07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



77913  07.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436815&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum