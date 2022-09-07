DGAP-DD: GK Software SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Herbert
Nachname(n): Zinn

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GK Software SE


b) LEI

5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007571424


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
121.486 EUR 121486.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
121.486 EUR 121486.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Deutschland
Internet: www.gk-software.com





 
