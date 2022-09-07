





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















07.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Herbert

Nachname(n):

Zinn



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

GK Software SE





b) LEI

b) LEI 5299000I87LKW19YDZ10



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

ISIN: DE0007571424





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

121.486 EUR





121486.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

121.486 EUR





121486.00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



